

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Automotive supplier Magna International Inc. (MG.TO, MGA) Friday said it now expects fiscal 2017 total sales between $37.7 billion and $39.4 billion, higher than previous estimate of $36.6 billion to $38.3 billion.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect sales of $37.55 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects total production sales in the range of $31.5 billion to $32.8 billion, and adjusted EBIT Margin of 8% to 8.2%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX