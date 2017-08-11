

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French payroll employment increased notably in the second quarter, the statistical office Insee said Friday.



Private payroll employment climbed 91,700 or 0.5 percent from the first quarter. Employment had advanced 57,700 or 0.3 percent in the first quarter.



This was the eleventh consecutive quarter of growth.



Year on year, private payroll employment increased by 291,900 or 1.5 percent.



Data showed that employment in agriculture rose by 900, while that in industry dropped by 600. In construction, employment rose 5,400.



Temporary employment recovered sharply by 4.1 percent after a moderate drop of 0.8 percent in the previous quarter.



