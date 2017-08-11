To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S 11 August 2017 Announcement no. 73/2017







BRFkredit to open 2.0% interest only bond with maturity in 2050



BRFkredit will issue new covered bonds (SDO) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK denominated fixed-rate callable bonds with a 2.0% coupon rate, interest only and maturity on 1 October 2050.



The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and BRFkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.



The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.



