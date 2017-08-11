

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. stocks look set to open on a subdued note Friday as investors continue to be risk averse against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions.



The dollar hit an eight-week low versus the yen after President Donald Trump ramped up his rhetoric on North Korea again, saying his 'fire and fury' comments may not have been tough enough and that 'things will happen to them they never thought possible' should Pyongyang attack the United States or its allies.



Chinese base metal prices fell and oil extended Thursday's losses on persistent worries about oversupply, while gold prices hit their highest level in over two months.



Asian stock markets fell across the board and European stocks are poised for their worst week since early November last year on renewed concerns that tensions on the Korean peninsula may lead to military confrontation.



On the economic front, investors await the headline U.S.consumer inflation data for July for more clues about future Fed decisions. The Federal Reserve is likely to scale back on its expected pace of interest rate hikes if inflation continues to be soft.



Alongside the inflation numbers, markets also await Baker Hughes rig count data and speeches by Fed officials Robert Kaplan and Neel Kashkari for further direction.



On the earnings front, News Corp, Nordstrom, Nvidia and Snap have released their quarterly results after the close of Thursday's trading, while department store operator J.C. Penney will report its results before the opening bell.



