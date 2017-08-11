

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) revealed a profit for second quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $20.62 million, or $0.14 per share. This was down from $27.80 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 29.6% to $488.17 million. This was up from $376.62 million last year.



Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $20.62 Mln. vs. $27.80 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.14 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -64.1% -Revenue (Q2): $488.17 Mln vs. $376.62 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 29.6%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX