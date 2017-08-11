IoT Device Management Market is Expected to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Growing Penetration of Heterogeneous Smart Devices & IoT Sensors

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "IoT Device Management Market by Solution, Service, Application Area, Deployment Model, and Organization Size - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The IoT device management market size is expected to grow from USD 693.4 million in 2017 to USD 2,559.6 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 29.8% from 2017 to 2022. The growing penetration of heterogeneous smart devices and IoT sensors, mandates the critical need for reliable IoT device management platforms or solutions for device remote activation and provisioning, configuration and control, and its management.

Converged device management platform offers a single platform to manage devices across multitude of domains and protocols for communication. IoT devices include heterogeneous stand-alone internet connected devices that need to be monitored and controlled from a remote location. As a result, this drives the need for reliable IoT device management platforms and solutions for properly monitoring and managing these smart devices.

Integration services among the professional services segment is expected to gain maximum traction during the forecast period Installation and integration services are considered very important, as a typical IoT ecosystem consists of thousands of IoT devices and are connected through complex wireless network, such as ZigBee, z-Wave, LTE-advanced, and Wi-Fi direct. Integration service providers help enterprises and business customers to develop a connected environment by integrating IoT devices and solutions with the business processes.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Aeris

Amplia Soluciones S.L.

Cumulocity GmbH

Enhanced Telecommunications Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

PTC Incorporation

Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Telit Communications PLC

Wind River

Xively

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industrial Trends



6 IoT Device Management Market Analysis, By Component



7 IoT Device Management Market Analysis, By Solution

8 IoT Device Management Market Analysis, By Service



9 IoT Device Management Market Analysis, By Organization Size



10 IoT Device Management Market Analysis, By Deployment Model



11 IoT Device Management Market Analysis, By Application Area



12 Geographic Analysis



13 Vendor Dive Analysis



14 Company Profiles



