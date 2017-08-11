ATMChain Foundation Invests EUR 15 MM in RFintech

LONDON, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ATMChain Foundation, a foundation sponsored by Jiangsu Huaxin Blockchain Research Institute of China (JBI), acquired 7.5 million shares of RFintech for a total consideration of EUR 15 million.

RFintech and ATMChain will collaborate in the development of the next generation DLT, starting with ATMChain's "blockchain+media" platform.

ATMChain is a safe and highly reliable transaction system that combines blockchain network with digital media distribution. It created the new strategy of "blockchain+media" to explore the economic value of people's attention in a profound manner and turn media assets into the digital form.

As a result of this new partnership, RFintech will become part of the team to build the ATMChain global ecosystem and help the company complete its strategic presence in the blockchain ecosystem in Asia.

RFintech boasts advanced technology and rich marketing experience in high-tech areas such as AI and blockchain. It is devoted to creating new value with new technologies. It has established blockchain-based asset business backed by physical crude oil and other energy assets. It offers this new product, bilur, as the first eCommodity. Bilur will be exchanged in the major foreign exchange markets over the world.

RFintech will provide ATMChain with quality resources around the world and decisions have been made to create exchange child nodes in Geneva, Madrid, London, Toronto, the US (New York, Houston and San Francisco), Mexico (DF), and Argentina (Buenos Aires).

In addition, RFintech's business in Asia will be integrated into the ATMChain ecosystem project and ATMChain will adopt ATM bilur as its exchange currency in Europe.