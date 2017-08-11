

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation eases slightly as initially estimated in July, latest figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-over-year in July, just below the 1.2 percent climb in June. That was in line with the flash data published on 31 July.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation moderated to 0.8 percent in July from 0.9 percent in the prior month.



The slight decline in inflation was mainly due to the slowdown of price growth of both regulated and non-regulated energy products.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in July.



The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, increased at a stable rate of 1.2 percent annually in July. Monthly, the HICP fell 1.9 percent. Thus, the flash estimate was confirmed.



