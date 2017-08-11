India Liquid Chlorine Market Research Study, 2016-2025

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to India Liquid Chlorine Market Study, 2011-2025, report studies the market size and share of various segments and sub-segments of liquid chlorine market in India during 2011-2025.

Chlorine is the chemical element of the halogen group found in gaseous form, which could be liquefied under high pressure for its applicability. Industrially, liquid chlorine is produced as a by-product during caustic soda production process.

It is also being manufactured by the process of conducting electricity through salt water and chlorine gas is isolated, which could further be liquefied or solidified for its applicability. Moreover, liquid chlorine finds its applications in numerous end use industries like PVC industries, water treatment and pulp & paper manufacturing. However, liquid chlorine is used to produce other chemical compounds, such as Organics, Vinyl Compounds, Inorganics, Hydrochloric Acid, etc.

The market dynamics section of the report elaborates the factors that are driving the market as well as the challenges inhibiting growth. The research study also includes insights of the key market trends, a detailed analysis of the changing competitive landscape, and revenue forecasts for each segment and sub-segment.

All this information is provided to assist the established market players and new entrants in taking their strategic decisions, thereby aiding them in strengthening their market position in a highly competitive liquid chlorine market in India.

India Liquid Chlorine Market Study, 2011-2025 report elaborates the following aspects of liquid chlorine market in India:

- India Liquid Chlorine Market Size, Share & Forecast

- Segmental Analysis - By Application (Organics, Vinyls, HCL, Inorganics & Others), By Region

- Market Attractiveness Index Analysis

- Competitive Landscape

- Leading Customer Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. India Liquid Chlorine Production Outlook



5. India Liquid Chlorine Market Outlook



6. India Liquid Chlorine Market Attractiveness Index



7. Pricing Analysis



8. Import-Export Dynamics



9. Competitive Analysis



10. Customer Analysis



