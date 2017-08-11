Henri Buehler Joins Natural8's Team Hot!

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, Aug. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural8.com announces the signing of German youngster Henri Bühler as a member of their ambassador team. Born in 1996, the 21 year old poker player began playing poker at a ripe old age of 10 and only started taking the game of poker seriously in January of 2016 when he started streaming with a $100 bankroll. The highs and lows of poker is definitely not for the weak of heart, and Henri has endured the stress that comes with the game by already establishing himself as a mainstream Twitch streamer.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/544152/Henri_Buhler.jpg

Today, Henri has accumulated more than $200,000 USD in online poker earnings. The road to his stardom wasn't easy by any means as he had to decide whether or not to put his Economic studies on the back burner to pursue poker full-time. But the path that he was destined for was clear and he knew as well that his current profession was his calling to be.

Born in Basel, Switzerland, but raised in Germany, Henri grew up loving numerous sports such as football and badminton to name a few. His favorite football teams are SC Freiburg and FC Köln (Cologne). He also loves to follow eSports with his favorite game being StarCraft. Henri even believes that he would have chosen eSports as his profession if he hadn't pursued poker.

Recently Henri has picked up and added motorbiking to his growing list of hobbies. He also loves to travel during his free time with Dawson City being one of the most unique locations he has visited. Always looking to befriend new people and experience different cultures, he has permanently relocated to Edinburgh in the United Kingdom, but something tells us that this will not be his last country of residence.

Follow Henri on his poker adventure on the following platforms:



Twitch.tv - https://www.twitch.tv/buehlero

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxhwkaJW9o46QMTzqysMt-A

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Buehlero

Twitter - https://twitter.com/henribuehler

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/buehlero/

Natural8 poker is the go to online poker website in Asia and is rapidly gaining traction in Europe, with its player base growing daily. The online poker platform offers 24-hour cash games and poker tournaments across a variety of stakes, suitable for all kinds of players. Natural8 has received an amazing response from players around the world, thanks to its well developed software offerings on PC, MAC and mobile, fun games and great customer service. Natural8 also puts their players first with constant promotions such as the current Natural8 Value Added Tournament Leaderboard. Thanks to Natural8, players can enjoy the adrenaline and excitement of poker anytime, anywhere.