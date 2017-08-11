Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Rockwell Collins' Revenue Soared 57%; Raised Sales Guidance

Research Desk Line-up: Spirit AeroSystems Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=COL, following the Company's release of its third quarter fiscal 2017 results on July 28, 2017. The aviation electronics Company outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on August 02, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017 driven by strong operating performance. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Spirit AeroSystems when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on COL; also brushing on SPR. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=COL

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=SPR

Earnings Reviewed

Rockwell Collins reported Q3 FY17 sales of $2.09 billion, a 57% increase compared to sales of $1.33 billion in Q3 FY16. Excluding $695 million of revenue from the acquisition of B/E Aerospace the Company's revenue grew 5% on a y-o-y basis. Rockwell Collins' revenue numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $2.03 billion.

For Q3 FY17, Rockwell Collins' earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.12 compared to $1.63 in Q3 FY16. The Company's adjusted earnings per share for the reported quarter were $1.64 compared to $1.67 in the prior year. Rockwell Collins' Q3 FY16 earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share included a $0.31 income tax benefit from the release of a valuation allowance related to a US capital loss carry forward. The Company's earnings numbers surpassed Wall Street's forecasts of $1.58 per share.

Segment Results

During Q3 FY17, Rockwell Collins Interior Systems, B/E Aerospace, which was acquired on April 13, 2017, represented the entirety of the Interior Systems segment and contributed $695 million of sales and $80 million of operating earnings. Interior Systems' operating earnings for the reported quarter includes $46 million of intangible asset amortization expense. On a pro-forma basis, sales for Interior Systems increased 9% on a y-o-y basis, primarily attributable to increased original equipment deliveries for Airbus A350 galleys and Boeing 737 advanced lavatories as well as oxygen systems across multiple platforms.

Rockwell Collins' Commercial Systems, which provides aviation electronics systems, products and services to air transport, business and regional aircraft manufacturers and airlines worldwide, reported sales of $658 million in Q3 FY17, up 8% compared to sales of $612 million in Q3 FY16. The segment's Original equipment sales grew 2% to $374 million due to higher product deliveries in support of Airbus A350, Boeing 737, and Bombardier C Series rate increases. Commercial Systems' aftermarket sales surged 18% to $279 million due to higher used aircraft equipment sales of $24 million, higher regulatory mandate upgrade sales, and higher spares provisioning. The segment's operating earnings increased 2% to $144 million and operating margin declined 110 basis points to 21.9%, as increased earnings from higher sales volume were tempered by low margin used equipment sales and higher amortization of pre-production engineering costs.

During Q3 FY17, Rockwell Collins' Government Systems sales totaled $558 million, up 1% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's Avionics sales declined 9% to $342 million, due to lower deliveries for various fighter platforms as a result of production issues, the wind-down of legacy tanker hardware deliveries, and lower rotary wing sales. Government Systems' Communication and Navigation sales surged 21% to $216 million, due to higher legacy communication product deliveries, higher deliveries of GPS-related products, and higher test and training range sales. During the reported quarter, the segment's operating earnings rose 7% to $123 million, while operating margin increased 130 basis points to 22.0% due to higher sales volume and favorable sales mix.

For Q3 FY17, Rockwell Collins' Information Management Services (IMS) sales increased 10% to $183 million, driven by a 9% growth in aviation related revenues in turn boosted by the usage of connectivity services. In addition, non-aviation revenues increased 10% on a y-o-y basis due to increased nuclear security mandate revenue. The segment's operating earnings surged 50% to $39 million and operating margin soared 570 basis points, both benefitting from higher sales volume and the favorable resolution of certain prior claims associated with international business jet support services.

Cash Matters

Rockwell Collins' cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $416 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2017 compared to $223 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2016. The increase in cash provided by operating activities was due primarily to higher cash collections from customers, partially offset by higher production inventory and other operating costs, higher income tax payments, and B/E Aerospace acquisition-related expenses.

On August 01st, 2017, Rockwell Collins' Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share on its common stock, payable September 05, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2017.

Outlook

Rockwell Collins is forecasting FY17 revenue to be approximately $6.8 billion compared with its previous announcement of revenue in the range of $6.7 billion-$6.8 billion. The Company reaffirmed its adjusted earnings per share forecast in the band of $5.95-$6.15. Total segment operating margin is expected to grow in the range of 19%-20%.

Rockwell Collins is estimating free cash flow in the range of $650 million-$750 million. Interior Systems operating margins are projected to be in the range of 12% to 13% for FY17.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, August 10, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $125.75, slightly falling 0.54% from its previous closing price of $126.43. A total volume of 2.37 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.74 million shares. Rockwell Collins' stock price skyrocketed 20.50% in the last three months, 38.92% in the past six months, and 49.31% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 35.56%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 24.81 and has a dividend yield of 1.05%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $20.34 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily