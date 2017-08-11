DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Military Helicopter Market - 2017-2026 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The evaporation of the traditional, stable world order characterized by rule based decision-making coupled with ongoing war operations in the Middle East and rapidly evolving geopolitical equations, marked by increasing environmental uncertainty, have been the key catalysts driving a significant increase in global defense spending; which traditionally has an inverse correlation relationship with the geopolitical environment; with the former registering significant increases in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Military helicopters have received a fair share of capabilities assessment & focus across most key global markets as of late with the activity focus being on fleet renewals through replacement of ageing equipment, fleet growth or capabilities expansion amid an increasingly uncertain & unpredictable global security environment and the development of next generation helicopter platforms & technologies by the industry. A number of large ticket military helicopter procurement contracts have already been kicked off, are underway or in pipeline stages across most traditional & emerging markets as nations reassess & realign their capabilities mix in the light of a changing global security environment. The global defense spending is projected to register steady growth through 2025 with the same likely to provide a significant boost to the military helicopter sales going forward.

Most industry OEMs are working towards capitalizing on this demand spurt by leveraging their existing product portfolio effectively & expanding international presence across markets & regions. The industry OEMs also continue to work towards development of next- generation platforms & technologies, most noticeably, the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) program in the U.S. which is likely to transcend the operational spectrum & performance capabilities of existing rotorcrafts and is likely to be one of the most strategic programs globally over long term.



Key Topics Covered:

Section - 1 Global Military Helicopter Market

Section - 2 Competitive Landscape

Part 2: Analysis on OEMs



Section - 3 Top 6 Industry OEMs - Business Snapshot & Product Portfolio Overview



Section - 4 Financial Performance Analysis - Top 6 Industry OEMs



Section - 5 OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 6 Industry OEMs - Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo Helicopters, Bell, Boeing, Russian Helicopters, Sikorsky



Section - 6 SWOT Analysis - On Top 6 Industry OEMs

Part 3: Market & Technology Trends, Emerging Demand Scenario and Strategic Market Outlook



Section - 7 Key Trends

Section - 8 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 9 Global Military Helicopter Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section - 10 Strategic Market Outlook through 2025

Companies Mentioned



Airbus Helicopters

Bell Helicopter

Finmeccanica Helicopters

Russian Helicopters

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

The Boeing Company - Defense, Space & Security

