11 August 2017

Invesco Asia Trust plc

Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Asia Trust plc (the "Company") announces that, in connection with the Tender Offer (the results of which were announced on 2 August 2017), the Company has today purchased 12,514,241 Shares for cancellation at a Tender Price of 312.8857 pence per Share.

Following the cancellation the Company will have 70,914,475 Shares in issue (excluding 4,085,406 Shares held in Treasury). Accordingly, 70,914,475 Shares may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interests in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement bear the meaning given to them in the Circular published by the Company dated 28 June 2017.

