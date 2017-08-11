

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $1.6 million, or $0.03 per share. This was lower than $2.4 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to $15.7 million. This was up from $12.5 million last year.



China HGS Real Estate Inc. earnings at a glance:



