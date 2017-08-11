TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Notice of EGM

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985

and legal entity identifier 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

("the Company")

11 August 2017

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given of an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 3QL on 13 September 2017 at 1.30pm.

The Notice has today been dispatched to shareholders.