TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Notice of EGM

London, August 11
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985
and legal entity identifier 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
("the Company")
11 August 2017
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given of an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held at Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 3QL on 13 September 2017 at 1.30pm.
The Notice has today been dispatched to shareholders.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the Notice has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
