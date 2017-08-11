Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Catasys Announces Launch of Enrollment for OnTrak-HC with Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Insurer

Research Desk Line-up: DaVita Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CATS. The Company announced on August 09, 2017, that it has commenced enrollment under the previously announced contract for its OnTrak-HC program in Oklahoma with the nation's second largest Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Insurance Plan. OnTrak-HC will cover depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders in Oklahoma, and is expected to launch in new states in the coming month. Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Insurance Plan is the country's largest non-public health insurer and the fourth-largest health insurer overall, with health plans in Texas, Illinois, New Mexico, and Montana. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Specialized Health Services industry. Pro-TD has currently selected DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company announced on August 01, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017 which ended on June 30, 2017. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on DaVita when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on CATS; also brushing on DVA. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CATS

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=DVA

The Announcement

Catasys expects the recent launch of OnTrak-HC in a Texas Medicaid population; the corrected data feed and expansions of OnTrak-A; and now the launch of OnTrak-HC, along with future contracts, launches, and expansions, point to significant billings growth and an accelerated billings growth rate in Q2 2017, Q4 2017, and in 2018. The Company announced that it would provide additional details in its upcoming quarterly call on August 15, 2017.

Catasys' OnTrak solution is contracted with different numbers of national and regional health plans and is designed to improve member health and, at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions. This announcement is the third launch in the last few months, according to the Company, where with each subsequent launch, the Company is considerably increasing the number of enrolled members. Catasys stated that new OnTrak programs have historically taken about 12 months ramp to full enrollment of 20%. However, with these new launches, the Company is optimistic that it would be able to shorten the timeframe to full enrollment.

OnTrak

Anxiety, depression, and substance use disorder comprise about 75% of all behavioral health diseases. Catasys estimates that 43 million adults in the United States have an anxiety disorder; 27 million adults have a substance use disorder, and about 16 million people suffer from depression. OnTrak is aimed at improving member health, and demonstrating reduced inpatient and emergency room utilization, driving over 50% reduction in total health insurers' costs for enrolled members.

The Program Expansion Drive

Catasys announced on August 01, 2017, that it has expanded its OnTrak-A program with one of the nation's leading health insurance provider to now include anxiety in three states: Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. This planned expansion into anxiety provided the Company the opportunity to treat a wider populace among an expanding portion of the health insurance provider's medical members, with over 23 million members across the country.

Prior to the announcement, on June 01, 2017, Catasys announced that it is now receiving all of the member data expected from a national health insurance plan, which allowed it to ramp enrollment for OnTrak-A in eight contracted states. Under the announcement, Catasys stated that the previously announced data issues on the customer's end, which prevented the Company from properly identifying members, had been resolved. Catasys' OnTrak program is designed to improve patient health while lowering the costs to the insurer for underserved populations in which behavioral health conditions are exacerbating co-existing medical conditions.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, August 10, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $4.60, marginally up 0.66% from its previous closing price of $4.57. A total volume of 24.10 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Catasys' stock price rallied 4.78% in the last one month and 6.98% in the past three months. The stock currently has a market cap of $72.40 million.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily