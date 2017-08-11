Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Ally Financial's Q2 Diluted EPS Beat Estimates

Research Desk Line-up: Nationstar Mortgage Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, Ally Financial's total net revenue increased to $1.46 billion from $1.36 billion in Q2 FY16. Total net revenue numbers for the reported quarter topped market expectations of $1.42 billion. The Company's net financing revenues for the reported quarter came in at $1.07 billion compared to $984 million in Q2 FY16. Furthermore, total other revenue increased to $388 million during the reported quarter from $374 million in the previous year's comparable period.

The auto finance Company and bank reported net income available to common equity of $252 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17 compared to $345 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in Q2 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's adjusted net income grew to $0.58 per diluted share during Q2 FY17 from $0.54 per share in Q2 FY16. Adjusted net income per diluted share topped analyst's expectations of $0.53 per diluted share.

Performance Metrics

In Q2 FY17, Ally Financial's return on equity was 7.5% in Q2 FY17 compared to 10.4% reported in the year ago same quarter. The Company's core return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) came in at 9.6% for the reported quarter versus 9.7% in the previous year's corresponding period. The Company had adjusted tangible book value per share of $27.4 in Q2 FY17 compared to $25.9 in Q2 FY16.

The bank's adjusted efficiency ratio was 43.7% in Q2 FY17 as well as in Q2 FY16. Moreover, Ally Financial's net interest margin improved eight basis points to 2.76% for the reported quarter from 2.68% in Q2 FY16.

As on June 30, 2017, the bank's fully phased-in Common equity Tier-1 capital ratio was 9.37% compared to 9.31% as on June 30, 2016. During Q2 FY17, nonperforming assets fell to $783 million from $819 million in Q2 FY16. During the quarter, allowance for loan and lease losses were $1.23 billion, or 1.0% of finance receivables and loans outstanding, versus $1.09 billion, or 1.0% of finance receivables and loans outstanding, in the last year's comparable quarter.

Segment Performance

For the reported period, Auto Finance's net financing revenue and other interest income came in at $932 million compared to $929 million in Q2 FY16. The segment's other revenues also increased to $107 million in Q2 FY17 from $77 million in Q2 FY16. However, the segment's pre-tax income fell to $347 million during Q2 FY17 from $426 million in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Insurance's total net revenues were down to $259 million in Q2 FY17 from $275 million in Q2 FY16. Meanwhile, the segment reported a pre-tax loss of $21 million during Q2 FY17 compared to pre-tax loss of $18 million in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, the Mortgage Finance segment reported total net revenues of $33 million compared to $26 million in Q2 FY16. Furthermore, the segment's pre-tax income was down to $7 million in Q2 FY17 from $9 million in the previous year's comparable quarter.

Corporate Finance segment's total net revenues increased to $58 million in Q2 FY17 from $33 million in Q2 FY16. Additionally, the segment's pre-tax income stood at $35 million in Q2 FY17, up from $14 million in Q2 FY16.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

In the six months ended June 30, 2017, net cash provided by operating activities was $2.07 billion compared to $2.44 billion in the prior year's same period. The Company's cash and cash equivalents balance stood at $4.38 billion as on June 30, 2017, compared to $5.93 billion at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Furthermore, the Company's total long-term debt decreased to $49.15 billion as on June 30, 2017, from $54.13 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

In a separate press release on July 19, 2017, Ally Financial's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of the Company's common stock, payable on August 15, 2017, to shareholders of record on August 01, 2017.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, August 10, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $22.12, slipping 2.81% from its previous closing price of $22.76. A total volume of 3.36 million shares have exchanged hands. Ally Financial's stock price surged 3.46% in the past one month, 17.47% in the last three months, and 18.61% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 16.30%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 10.70 and has a dividend yield of 2.17%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $10.13 billion.

