------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Series RIKV 18 0215 Settlement Date 08/15/2017 Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,300 All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.762 4.479 Total Number of Bids Received 10 Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 3,100 Total Number of Successful Bids 4 Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.762 4.479 Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 97.806 4.389 Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.805 4.391 Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 97.779 4.444 Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.806 4.389 Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.650 4.708 Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 97.755 4.493 Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 44.00 % Bid to Cover Ratio 2.38 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------