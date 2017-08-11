sprite-preloader
11.08.2017
PR Newswire

Invitation to Q2 2017 Financial Results Presentation

OSLO, Norway, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the financial calendar,NextGenTel Holding ASA will present the Q2 2017 financial results onWednesday16 August 2017 at 09:00. The presentation will take place at Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Oslo.

Media Contact:
Mr. Eirik Lunde
CEO
Telephone: +47-23-62-66-88
Mobile: +47-48-09-69-64
E-mail: eirik.lunde@nextgentel.com


