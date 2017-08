COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's unemployment rate held steady for the fourth straight month in June, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 4.3 percent in June, the same rate as in the previous three months.



Gross unemployment grew to 116,400 in June from 116,000 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 16 to 24 age group, rose to 3.0 percent in June from 2.8 percent in May.



