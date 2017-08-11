

11 August 2017



Sberbank Increases Its Stockholding in Talitsky Potash Project



Acron Group received a notification that Sberbank Investments has exercised its pre-emptive right to buy Vnesheconombank's stake in the Talitsky potash project in the public auction for the sale of shares in Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, thus having increased its stake in VPC to 39.9%.



Acron Group holds 60.1% in VPC.



Background Information



Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (NWPC) and plans implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (VPC). It has a wholly owned transport and logistics infrastructure and distribution networks in Russia and China.



In 2016, the Group sold 6.4 million tonnes of various products to 63 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.



In 2016, the Group posted consolidated revenue under IFRS of RUB 89,359 million (USD 1,333 million) and net profit of RUB 25,525 million (USD 381 million). Acron's shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.



For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.



