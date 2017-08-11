TIANJIN, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- China Auto Logistics Inc. (the "Company" or "CALI") (NASDAQ: CALI), a top seller in China of luxury imported automobiles and a leading provider of auto-related services, reported today it will discuss 2017 second quarter results during a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 15th at 8:00am ET. This will follow distribution of a news release with the Company's 2017 second quarter results on Monday, August 14, 2017.

To participate in the call, interested participants should call 1-800-334-0872 when calling within the United States or 1-719-457-2607 when calling internationally. Please ask for the Conference ID: 9672875. There will be a playback available until 08/22/17. To listen to the playback, please call 1-844-512-2921 when calling within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Use the Replay Pin Number: 9672875.

This call is being webcast by ViaVid Broadcasting and can be accessed by clicking on this link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=125899 at ViaVid's website at http://viavid.com.

About China Auto Logistics Inc.

China Auto Logistics Inc. is one of China's top sellers of imported luxury vehicles. It also provides a variety of "one stop" automobile related services such as short term dealer financing.

Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, product demand, market competition, and risks inherent in our operations. These and other risks are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

