WESTBROOK, ME -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCQB: SNYR), a consumer health care & beauty company, today announces that Robin Mendenhall has joined Synergy as Vice President of Sales - Beauty. This role is a key addition to our management team that will be responsible for developing a growth and distribution strategy for Synergy's beauty brands.

Robin brings a wealth of experience in the beauty space across multi-channels including mass market retail, specialty beauty, department store, salon and spas both in the US and internationally. Robin has worked at Lumene Finland, where she was National Accounts Manager for specialty, drug and mass channels; Cynosure, as Director of Product Marketing, working on a USA and international portfolio that included Smartlipo, Cellulaze and Picosure; Avon, as a Division Sales Manager and R.G. Shakour, a division of the former Essential Salon Products where she ran sales support for salon and spa accounts.

"We are pleased to have someone with Robin's knowledge and expertise in the beauty space join our Synergy management team. With the recent acquisition of the Per-fékt Beauty brand added to our Hand MD and Flat Tummy Tea portfolio, this is an exciting opportunity to expand not only across North America but also globally," said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. is a consumer health care & beauty company that is in the process of building a portfolio of best-in-class consumer product brands. Synergy's strategy is to grow its portfolio both organically and by further acquisition. Synergy's diversified portfolio now includes FOCUSFactor™, Flat Tummy Tea™, Per-fékt Beauty™, Sneaky Vaunt™, Neuragen™, and Hand MD™. For more information, please visit www.synergychc.com.

Synergy's brands:

Flat Tummy Tea®

Flat Tummy Tea's uniquely formulated two-step herbal detox tea works to naturally help speed metabolism, boost energy and reduce bloating to flatten your tummy. It's currently sold exclusively online to a global, 20-30 year old female, predominantly American market.

Since being founded in 2013, Flat Tummy Tea has grown rapidly, largely attributed to the strength of their branding and their innovative and effective use of social media. Their secret is a very specific process and ROI based algorithm used on various online platforms. To date, Flat Tummy Tea has built a targeted social media following of over 1,392,000, many of whom are now customers.

Flat Tummy Tea now has over 13,000 positive written reviews on their website, flattummytea.com or visit their Instagram page.

FOCUSfactor®

FOCUSfactor is sold at America's leading retailers such as Costco, Sam's Club, Wal-Mart, BJ's Walgreens, CVS and The Vitamin Shoppe. FOCUSfactor, America's leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor's proprietary formulation "for enhanced mental function." The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults. www.focusfactor.com

Per-fékt Beauty®

Per-fékt Beauty is Synergy's newest brand that was acquired in June of 2017. Per-fékt Beauty markets and sells a specialized range of beauty products (makeup, skin-care & body) via retailers and online through social media channels.

Per-fékt Beauty is well established in the beauty retail space (Sephora and Ulta), opening up an exciting retail opportunity for the rest of our products in that industry. Even more exciting is the potential to apply the same ROI based algorithm that Flat Tummy Tea uses and is currently being used by The Synergy Effect on various online marketing platforms -- what could be more per-fekt?

Per-fékt Beauty be found at perfektbeauty.com or visit their Instagram page.

Sneaky Vaunt®

Sneaky Vaunt is one of Synergy's newest brands that just launched in March of 2017. Sneaky Vaunt markets and sells a backless, strapless, stick on, push up bra exclusively online through social media channels.

Sneaky Vaunt is being marketed on the same ROI based algorithm that Flat Tummy Tea uses and is currently being used by The Synergy Effect on various online marketing platforms. In just over three months, Sneaky Vaunt has built a targeted social media following of over 385,000 on Instagram.

Sneaky Vaunt can be found at sneakyvaunt.com or visit their Instagram page.

Neuragen®

Neuragen® is a topical product that works directly at the site of the pain as opposed to oral products. Neuragen® reduces the spontaneous firing of damaged peripheral nerves. By calming these firings at the source, Neuragen® is clinically shown to reduce shooting and burning pains quickly and without the side effects of orally taken medications. This is in part due to the small lipophilic molecules found in Neuragen® which rapidly carry the active ingredients through the rough outer layer of the skin to the site of the pain. Neuragen® is available over the counter in most local pharmacies either in the diabetic section or the analgesic (pain) section. For more information, please visit www.neuragen.com.

Hand MD®

Hand MD is the world's first anti-aging skincare line formulated specifically for the hands. Hands reveal a woman's true age and the rejuvenation of the hand has become women's #1 aging concern. Developed by Kara Harshbarger and renowned celebrity dermatologist Dr. Alex Khadavi, Hand MD's extensive clinical trials show significant improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, skin hydration, hyper-pigmentation and radiance. HAND MD launched on QVC and sold out in an astonishing 5 minutes. www.hand-md.com.

The Synergy Effect®

The Synergy Effect is Synergy's fast-growth online marketing platform, a growth engine built to grow brands exponentially online. Launched in 2017, The Synergy Effect powers Synergy's brands online, driving revenue using best-in-class digital strategy and its proprietary ROI algorithm. Already boasting success stories including Flat Tummy Tea and Sneaky Vaunt, both of which have experienced unprecedented growth in digital and social media, The Synergy Effect will spend the upcoming year further unlocking the huge online growth potential within Synergy's existing portfolio of brands, as well as brands acquired by Synergy.

More information on The Synergy Effect can be found at www.thesynergyeffect.com.

