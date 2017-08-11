Share Talk Podcast with Gordana Slepcev, COO, Anaconda Mining

LONDON, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Anaconda Mining, the TSX-quoted exploration and development company with a focus on advancing primarily gold deposits in Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Gordana Slepcev, has appeared in a podcast with Share Talk about her upcoming talk at the Mines and Technology Show in Toronto 2-4 October 2017. Please find a link to the interview below.

https://audioboom.com/posts/6190840-gordana-slepcev-coo-of-anaconda-mining-tsx-anx?t=0

About Anaconda Mining:

Anaconda Mining is a growth-oriented, gold mining and exploration company with a producing project called the Point Rousse Project and an exploration/development project called the Viking Project in Newfoundland.

The Point Rousse Project is approximately 6,300 hectares of property on the Ming's Bight Peninsula located in the Baie Verte Mining District in Newfoundland, Canada. Since 2012, Anaconda has increased its property control by ten-fold on the peninsula and gold production to approximately 16,000 ounces per year. In an effort to expand production, it is currently exploring three primary, prospective gold trends, which have approximately 20 kilometres of cumulative strike length and include five deposits and numerous prospects and showings, all within 8 kilometres of the Pine Cove Mill.

Anaconda also controls the Viking Project, which has approximately 6,225 hectares of property in White Bay, Newfoundland, approximately 100 kilometres by water (180 kilometres via road) from the Pine Cove Mill. The project contains the Thor Deposit and other gold prospects and showings. The Company's plan is to discover and develop more resources within these project areas and substantially increase annual production at the Pine Cove Mill from its current rate of approximately 16,000 ounces.

For further information please visit www.anacondamining.com, @anacondamining on Twitter or email info@anacondamining.com

About Share Talk:

Share Talk is a fast-growing social platform for investors and companies alike. Our philosophy is based on the open sharing of impartial information between shareholders, investors, and companies. Our aim is to become the primary portal for discussions about investing and trading stocks and shares across all markets.

For further information please visit http://www.share-talk.com

Media Contact:

Share Talk

John Adamson

Tel: +44-(0)-7974492639

enquiries@share-talk.com

