Comprehensive Multi-Lingual Support Improves Service Delivery and Customer Experience for Global Enterprises



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., 2017-08-11 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherwell Software, a leading provider of service management solutions, announced today a new release of its flagship product, Cherwell® Service Management. The latest version of the product offers enhanced multilingual support to customers, along with UI/UX and back-end enhancements to the Cherwell Self-Service Portal and Service Catalog that create a more modern and intuitive web-browsing experience, as well as reduce development costs and time to market for new capabilities.



The emphasis on globalization--which provides localized content both to technicians via the product interface, as well as to geographically dispersed end users via the Cherwell Self-Service Portal--signals Cherwell's commitment to its rapidly growing array of international and global enterprise customers.



According to a study recently published by HDI and LionBridge, among organizations that provide multi-language support, 73 percent have higher customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores, and 43 percent have improved first contact resolution than organizations that do not.



"As our world continues to shrink, it is important for support centers to expand their ability and range of service by adapting to service in multiple languages," said Roy Atkinson, senior analyst, HDI. "A support center that can deliver on multilingual service will have an inherent advantage in the marketplace, with the ability to support markets that its competitors cannot."



With the new localization capabilities, Cherwell customers can deliver more consistent and personalized support based on individual users' native languages and/or geographic locations--without increasing service desk overhead. The latest release of Cherwell Service Management offers the following features, which are designed to help global customers improve business-IT communication, lower the cost of support, elevate IT service quality, and boost end user productivity:



-- Multi-language support for content in a single database -- Ability to view and respond to tickets in a technician's chosen language -- Pre-translated language packs that can be shared among customers and partners -- Ability to switch languages on the fly -- Easy-to-use localization interface for identifying and translating strings -- Custom date/time format based on location preference -- Role-based language permissions



"Managing the IT complexities of a global organization are challenging enough; but with technicians and business users scattered around the world and expectations for around-the-clock support, language differences compound those challenges exponentially," said Steve Rodda, Cherwell's Chief Product Officer. "We're excited to add comprehensive localization capabilities to Cherwell Service Management, so that service desk teams and end users alike can collaborate and communicate effectively, and ultimately move at the speed the business demands."



About Cherwell Software



A global leader in IT and enterprise service management, Cherwell Software empowers IT to lead through the use of powerful and intuitive technology that enables better, faster, and more affordable innovation. The Cherwell® Service Management platform is built from the ground up with a unique architecture that enables rapid time to value and infinite flexibility--at a fraction of the cost and complexity of legacy solutions. Because of Cherwell's focus on delivering solutions that are easy to configure, customize, and use, IT organizations extend the Cherwell platform to solve a wide range of IT and business problems. With an unwavering commitment to putting customers first and being easy to do business with, Cherwell enjoys 98%+ customer satisfaction. Cherwell has a global network of expert partners serving customers in more than 40 countries. Corporate headquarters are in Colorado, USA, with global offices in the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia.



Contact: info@cherwell.com 719-386-7000