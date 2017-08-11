St Helier, Jersey, 2017-08-11 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 11 August the Annual General Meeting of Black Earth Farming Ltd. (the "Company") resolved to instruct the Board of Directors to apply to Nasdaq Stockholm for delisting of the Company's Swedish Depository Receipts, as soon as possible.



Such an application has therefore been made to Nasdaq Stockholm today by the Board. The last day of trading in the depository receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm will be notified when the Company has been informed thereof by Nasdaq Stockholm.



Richard Warburton, Chief Executive Officer



About the Company:



Black Earth Farming Ltd. (Jersey) is a farming company that until recently operated in Russia. Its shares are listed as depository receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Company has recently sold its agricultural land assets and the Company has resolved to distribute the proceeds from the sale and remaining funds to its shareholders. The Board thereafter intends to propose liquidation of the Company.



Corporate website: www.blackearthfarming.com



