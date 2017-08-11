TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- Spectral Medical Inc., (TSX: EDT), a Phase III company developing the first treatment for patients with septic shock, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Financial Review

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $1,090,000 compared to $870,000 for the same period in the preceding year. For the six months ended June 30, 2017 revenues were $2,031,000 compared to $1,932,000 in the first half of 2016. Revenues for both the quarter and the year were consistent with prior year levels and this trend is expected to continue for the remainder of the year.

Operating costs for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 amounted to $2,205,000 compared to $4,393,000 in 2016. Operating costs for the six months ended were $4,108,000, a decrease of $4,354,000 from $8,462,000 for the first six months of 2016. The decrease is almost entirely attributable to lower costs for the EUPHRATES trial. The fourth and final module of the PMA submission was provided to the U.S. FDA in the second quarter of 2017 and accepted for substantive review on July 20, 2017. The Company continues to maintain a low cost operating structure for its base business operations.

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, the Company reported a loss of $1,115,000 ($0.005 per share) compared to a loss of $3,498,000 ($0.02 per share) for the three months ended June 30, 2016. The loss for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $2,077,000 ($0.01 per share) compared to $6,492,000 ($0.03 per share) for the same six month period in the prior year.

The Company concluded the second quarter of 2017 with cash on hand of $2,912,000 compared to $5,080,000 as of December 31, 2016.

The total number of shares outstanding for the Company was 207,440,587 as at June 30, 2017.

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ ('PMX"). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream.

PMX has been approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 150,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 350,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year. Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information, please visit www.spectraldx.com

Forward-looking statement

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of the future outlook of Spectral and anticipated events or results, are assumptions based on beliefs of Spectral's senior management as well as information currently available to it. While these assumptions were considered reasonable by Spectral at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Spectral to take advantage of business opportunities in the biomedical industry, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities as well as general economic, market and business conditions, and could differ materially from what is currently expected.

Spectral Medical Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (in thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30 December 31 2017 2016 $ $ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets Current assets Cash 2,912 5,080 Trade and other receivables 953 642 Inventories 276 244 Prepayments and other assets 248 166 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4,389 6,132 Non-current assets Property and equipment 625 634 Intangible asset 322 334 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 947 968 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 5,336 7,100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1,043 1,112 Deferred revenue 96 166 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 1,139 1,278 Equity Share capital 63,214 63,084 Contributed surplus 7,849 7,849 Share-based compensation 4,425 4,103 Warrants 132 132 Deficit (71,423) (69,346) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 4,197 5,822 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and equity 5,336 7,100 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Spectral Medical Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (Unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for share and per share data) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue 1,090 870 2,031 1,932 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Expenses Changes in inventories of finished goods and work- in-process 111 58 126 83 Raw materials and consumables used 59 95 111 298 Employee benefits 804 956 1,884 2,109 Product development - 67 50 67 Consulting and professional fees 884 2,558 1,204 4,629 Regulatory and investor relations 65 201 161 408 Travel and entertainment 59 261 145 470 Depreciation and amortization 58 49 112 91 Foreign exchange loss 31 15 34 30 Other expenses 134 133 281 277 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2,205 4,393 4,108 8,462 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating loss (1,115) (3,523) (2,077) (6,530) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Finance income - 25 - 38 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (1,115) (3,498) (2,077) (6,492) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.005) (0.02) (0.01) (0.03) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 207,249,708 206,733,209 207,207,879 202,374,503 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Spectral Medical Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (Unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Contributed Share-based Issued capital surplus compensation Number $ $ $ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, January 1, 2016 190,771,405 53,058 7,849 3,723 Bought deal prospectus offering 15,106,804 9,163 - - Share options exercised 855,000 458 - (192) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - - Share-based compensation - - - 459 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, June 30, 2016 206,733,209 62,679 7,849 3,990 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, January 1, 2017 207,165,587 63,084 7,849 4,103 Share options exercised 275,000 130 - (53) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - - Share-based compensation - - - 375 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, June 30, 2017 207,440,587 63,214 7,849 4,425 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Spectral Medical Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (Unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Warrants Deficit Total equity $ $ $ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, January 1, 2016 - (59,197) 5,433 Bought deal prospectus offering 236 - 9,399 Share options exercised - - 266 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - (6,492) (6,492) Share-based compensation - - 459 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, June 30, 2016 236 (65,689) 9,065 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, January 1, 2017 132 (69,346) 5,822 Share options exercised - - 77 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - (2,077) (2,077) Share-based compensation - - 375 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Balance, June 30, 2017 132 (71,423) 4,197 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Spectral Medical Inc. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 (Unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (in thousands of Canadian dollars) Six months ended 2017 2016 $ $ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flow provided by (used in) Operating activities Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (2,077) (6,492) Adjustments for: Depreciation on property and equipment 100 79 Amortization of intangible asset 12 12 Share-based compensation 375 459 (Gain)loss on disposal of property and equipment (15) 4 Changes in items of working capital : Trade and other receivables (311) (122) Inventories (32) (193) Prepayments and other assets (82) (123) Trade and other payables (69) 537 Deferred revenue (70) (71) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in operating activities (2,169) (5,910) Investing activities Property and equipment expenditures (91) (80) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment 15 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash used in investing activities (76) (80) Financing activities Bought deal prospectus offering - 9,399 Share options exercised 77 266 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net cash provided by financing activities 77 9,665 (Decrease)increase in cash (2,168) 3,675 Cash, beginning of period 5,080 6,369 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash, end of period 2,912 10,044 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

