In the year 2015, the digital media market in Germany had revenues of roughly USD 1.3 billion and it is expected that by the end of 2020, showing substantial growth, the market will comfortably cross a value of USD 2 billion.

Digital media is having a far reaching and complex impact on our society today. Moving to a paperless society has perhaps become the expected norm in today's day and age. In this era, Germany has been somewhat slow to adapt to this digital revolution. However, the country is on its way and digitalization has been rapid in the last two to three years. As compared to other European nations, the traditional media in Germany has proved itself to be far more resilient to digitalization. While digital media has been growing in leaps and bounds and the trend is expected to continue, there is no doubt that one of the biggest EU countries needs to make more strides in the field of digital media.

The German digital media industry is analysed in this in-depth research report Analyzing the Digital Media Industry in Germany 2017. The report begins with a brief profile of the media industry in Germany. The media industry is analyzed through an industry overview, analysis of market growth by value, industry segmentation and an industry forecast. Data included in the report ranges from 2011 till 2020.

An analysis of the major industry players is carried out through corporate analysis, financial analysis and a SWOT analysis.

Players analyzed include stalwarts like Amazon.com, Apple Inc., Spotify and others.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Introduction to the Media Industry in Germany

C. Digital Media in Germany

D. Digital Media Industry in Germany: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

E. Digital Media Industry in Germany: Forecast

F. Analysis of Major Industry Players

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Google Inc.

Spotify Limited

