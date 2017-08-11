The "Analyzing the Digital Media Industry in Spain 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The digital media market in Spain is expected to cross a value of USD 575 million by the end of 2020.

The digital media industry in Spain has been growing rapidly in recent years and the Spanish population has fast abandoned traditional media in its preference for digital outlets. The market is expected to continue to witness strong growth in the years to 2020, after which market saturation is expected to be reached. The rise in smartphones has no doubt driven the growth of the digital media market in Spain, though growth still lags behind other more developed European markets such as UK and Germany.

The Spanish digital media industry is analysed in this in-depth research report Analyzing the Digital Media Industry in Spain 2017. The report begins with a brief profile of the media industry in Spain. The media industry is analyzed through an industry overview, analysis of market growth by value, industry segmentation and an industry forecast. Data included in the report ranges from 2011 till 2020.

The market for digital media in Spain is analyzed through an industry definition, industry overview, market growth analysis and an industry segmentation. A Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis of the Digital Media Industry in Spain is carried out in the report as well. Bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, competitive rivalry in the industry, threat of new entrants to the industry and the threat of substitutes is analyzed in the report.

An analysis of the major industry players is carried out through corporate analysis, financial analysis and a SWOT analysis. Players analyzed include stalwarts like Amazon.com, Apple Inc., and others.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Introduction to the Media Industry in Spain

C. Digital Media in Spain

D. Digital Media Industry in Spain: Porter's Five Forces Strategy Analysis

E. Digital Media Industry in Spain: Forecast

F. Analysis of Major Industry Players

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Google Inc.

Nubico

Spotify Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nsj7jc/analyzing_the

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170811005215/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Media and Entertainment