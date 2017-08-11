

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's current account deficit increased in June from a month ago, figures from the Latvian Central Bank showed Friday.



The current account deficit widened to EUR 187 million in June from EUR 58 million in May.



In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 79 million.



The deficit in goods trade rose to EUR 310 million in June from EUR 205 million in the prior month. At the same time, the services trade surplus shrank to EUR 123 million from EUR 170 million.



The capital account balance turned to a surplus of EUR 76 million in June from a deficit of EUR 2 million a month earlier. Similarly, the financial account balance came at a surplus of EUR 5.0 million versus a shortfall of EUR 232 million.



