Eros Now will be available across millions of smart TVs, Blu-ray disc players and set-top boxes powered by Opera TV worldwide

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) ("Eros"), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that Eros Now, its cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform, will now be available on all Opera TV powered devices including smart TVs, Blu-ray disc players and set-top boxes worldwide. Subscribers will also be able to access Eros Now using the Opera TV store.

Eros Now's wide-ranging library of Bollywood and regional language films, music videos, TV shows, originals and more will now be made available on Opera TV's vast network of users across millions of devices worldwide. Users will also have access to a range of exciting features including full length movies, thematic curated playlists, multi-language subtitles for movies, music video playlists, regional language filters, video progression and access to a watch list of titles.

Commenting on the association, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital says, "We are excited to announce our collaboration with Opera TV and expand Eros Now's global presence on their platform, which is the world's largest unified platform for connected TV devices spanning more than 40 million devices shipped each year. With this association, we continue to be platform agnostic, providing a premium OTT experience and extending our reach to Opera's fast growing network of users across the world."

"Eros is one of India's top film studios, creating some of Bollywood's most popular and enduring stories," said Aneesh Rajaram, CEO, Opera TV. "We're excited to partnering with Eros to distribute their on-demand app, Eros Now, to millions of Opera TV-powered Smart TVs. Working together with Opera TV, Eros can bring their creative vision to multiple brands and millions of users with just one single application."

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc's leading on-demand South Asian entertainment network accessible anytime, anywhere, on most Internet-connected screen including mobile, web, and TV. Eros Now offers its 68 million registered users worldwide the promise of endless entertainment hosting one of the largest libraries of movies, as well as premium television shows, music videos and audio tracks, unmatched in quantity and quality. Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information please visit: www.erosplc.com

About Opera TV

Opera TV is the market leader in enabling the TV industry's transition to OTT. The Opera TV portfolio powers rich web experiences on tens of millions of devices each year, including Smart TVs, set-top boxes, Blu-ray Disc players, Game Consoles and chipsets for more than 60 customers. The Opera TV ecosystem spans the Opera TV Store app platform with over a thousand entertaining apps tailor-made for TV, the Opera Devices SDK (software development kit) for creating and rendering HTML5-based user interfaces including optional modules to enable HbbTV, the Opera Media Streaming Module, to manage the rapidly changing global OTT streaming requirements, and the Opera TV browser for browsing the full web on TV. Opera TV offers solutions for OEMs, pay-TV operators, broadcasters and content publishers. Visit www.opera.com/tv to learn more.

