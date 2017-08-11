Global Multi-factor Authentication Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Analysis By Component, Application & End User

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global multi-factor authentication market to grow at a CAGR of 22.65% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is emergence of cloud-based multi-factor authentication. The rise in maintenance costs for hardware and software-based two-factor and three-factor authentication models has aroused the interest of many companies in the adoption of cloud-based multi-factor authentication solutions. Vendors are integrating multi-factor authentication techniques with cloud due to the growing demand for cloud-based multi-factor authentication.
According to the report, one driver in the market is high-level security provided by hardware OTP tokens. Hardware OTP tokens are based on the multi-factor authentication method. This requires the user to carry a hardware device for initial authentication, which is followed by a second level of authentication. The first round of authentication keeps off the user from accessing critical information without the hardware. Hence, hardware OTP tokens ensure proper user authentication and help prevent potential network intrusions. The hardware device promotes mobility and does not require a third party to interfere for identity management.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increase in cost of OTP tokens. High initial deployment and replacement costs have increased the total cost of OTP tokens. The total cost of OTP tokens includes the initial pricing and licensing model, infrastructure and hardware requirements, token warranty, and effort and resources required for deploying and managing the solution. This is because regions, such as Latin America and Eastern Europe, have limited vendor penetration. Vendors that operate in these regions are the US and European players such as Entrust, RSA Security, and VASCO.
Key Vendors
- Entrust
- Gemalto
- RSA Security
- SecureAuth
- VASCO Data Security International
Other Prominent Vendors
- CA Technologies
- Deepnet Security
- Early Warning Services
- Fujitsu
- HID Global
- IBM
- Safran
- SecurEnvoy
- SecuTech Solutions
- Swivel Secure
- Symantec
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Economic overview
PART 06: Market landscape
PART 07: Market segmentation by component
PART 08: Market segmentation by application
PART 09: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 10: Geographical segmentation
PART 11: Buying criteria
PART 12: Decision framework
PART 13: Drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
PART 15: Five forces analysis
PART 16: Vendor landscape
PART 17: Mergers and acquisitions
