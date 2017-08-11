The "Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Root out Waste and Inefficiency, and Improve your Processes" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This course of study and application is a must-have for those who want to lead teams and improve processes in their immediate work areas via the disciplined roadmap of DMAIC (Define-Measure-Analyze-Improve-Control).

Certification Requirements

Complete coursework.

Pass all exams.

Complete one workplace improvement project.

About Lean Six Sigma Green Belt

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt training develops people into team leaders and problem-solvers who can regularly improve processes within their local areas and functions.

Following the disciplined Six Sigma DMAIC (Define-Measure-Analyze-Improve-Control) roadmap, this course teaches you how to collect and analyze performance data, identify inefficiencies and problems, pinpoint root causes, and institute new protocols to greatly improve processes. In addition to teaching the complementary methodologies of Lean and Six Sigma, this course also provides skills in leading teams through the process of change.

Another valuable aspect of the Lean Six Sigma (LSS) Green Belt course is the inclusion of several creative-thinking modules that can be used to dislodge a team's thinking when members are mired in their own assumptions and familiarity with their own processes.

Most importantly, this course has a practical and applied focus. Taught by expert instructors with real-world experience, this course features interactive lectures, group exercises, process and tool simulations, individual exercises and the application of learning to a real improvement project in the workplace.

Through mentoring and coaching, instructors provide direct and focused support so participants can successfully pass their final exam and complete their project to gain Green Belt certification.

Learning Objectives

Define, design and execute DMAIC projects.

Apply such Lean concepts as 5S, waste reduction, mistake proofing and value stream mapping.

Formulate basic statistical analyses to determine the relationship between key inputs and process outputs.

Apply DMAIC to solve business issues and transition projects from phase to phase.

Effectively manage team dynamics and recognize how to work with leadership.

Prepare and present project reports and presentations to instructors, peers and management.

