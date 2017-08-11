The "Advanced Office Management Effective Administration Skills" conference has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

In order to remain competent in the workplace administrators, office managers and secretaries need to be equipped with the relevant knowledge and skills.

This one week Advanced Office Management Effective Administration Skills training course identifies and examines the key components of the role and within each element builds up a range of approaches and techniques for operating an efficient office or support team. These elements include: interpersonal skills, communication, organisational and time management competencies.

Advanced Office Management Effective Administration Skills training course will be involved in the operational running of an office or fulfil the role of an Executive or Personal Assistant to Senior or Middle Management. It will also be a constructive development workshop for those individuals with some office management experience looking to move into a more senior position as an Office Manager or administration team leader/supervisor.

By the end of the course, participants will be able to:

Gain insights into the responsibilities of administrators

Value their role in an organization and experience greater job satisfaction

Analyse planning and organising skills to achieve tasks-develop office procedures for efficiency and effectiveness

Develop office procedures, critical thinking abilities and communication skills for greater efficiency and effectiveness

Build an approach that suits their own individual style and workplace

