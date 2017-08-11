Nykredit/Totalkredit is opening a new 30Y fixed-rate 2% bond with an interest-only option.



For the purpose of the change of maturity class at end-August 2017, Nykredit/Totalkredit has opened a 2.5% bond with an interest-only option, but due to the recent price increases, the price is above 100, which makes the bond ineligible for loan offers.



A 2% bond will therefore now be opened in order to meet the demand for 30Y fixed-rate loans with interest-only options.



The bonds will be funding new lending by Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.





Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=641027