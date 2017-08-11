VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - August 11, 2017) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: AAR.UN) today announced that its Board of Trustees has approved a cash distribution of $0.026 per trust unit (equivalent to $0.312 per trust unit on an annualized basis) for the month of August 2017. This distribution will be paid on September 15, 2017 to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2017.

The policy of the Trust is to pay cash distributions on or about the 15th day of each month to the unitholders of record on the last business day of the preceding month.

The Trust's units are listed on the TSX under the symbol AAR.UN. The Trust currently has 305,876,697 units issued and outstanding.

ABOUT PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended investment trust that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income-producing industrial properties in leading markets across Canada and key distribution and logistics markets in the United States. The Trust is an internally managed REIT and is one of the largest publicly-traded REITs in Canada that offers investors exposure to industrial real estate assets in Canada and the United States.

