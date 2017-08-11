Global Automotive Infotainment Testing Platform Market - Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.2% by 2021

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Automotive Infotainment Testing Platform Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global automotive infotainment testing platform market to grow at a CAGR of 11.29% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Automotive Infotainment Testing Platform Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is adoption of model-based development process through reliable software testing. Automotive OEMs are facing rising cost pressure in addition to stringent timelines for the development process. This is leading them to collaborate with suppliers and push limits of software development process. Additionally, providing clear and short requirements specifications to suppliers in order to avoid delay and cost overrun is another challenge for the OEMs. This has resulted in the adoption of model-based approach by the automotive OEMs. The model-based development process includes simulation models, which are provided to suppliers as executable requirements specifications. This approach allows OEMs to test their requirements before releasing them to the suppliers and generate an executable specification of the module requirements using simulation models and an automatic code generator. Suppliers receive the simulation models and prototype code. Hence, combining the requirements of simulation models, generated code, and test cases gives clear and complete specifications.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is software defined instruments allowing use of same hardware module to test multiple wireless standards. The infotainment system saw a significant evolution in terms of technology adoption from wire-based functions to wireless functions. The growing support for multiple wireless standards in the vehicle infotainment system was the challenge for the infotainment testing platform providers. The need for efficient and multiple testing gave birth to software defined instruments for testing purposes in the automotive infotainment testing platform market. Basically, software defined instruments gave flexibility to testing and reduced the cost its cost by allowing testing of multiple wireless modules with a single hardware. These software defined instruments configure the functionality of the hardware through software. Additionally, software defined instruments have the advantage of scalability for future evolution in the wireless standards.
Key Vendors
- National Instruments
- Averna
- CIeNET
- Danlaw
- Wind River
- Keysight Technologies
Other Prominent Vendors
- Embitel
- FEV
- Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft
- Intertek Group
- KPIT Technologies
- MAXEYE TECHNOLOGIES
- TestPlant
- ROHDE&SCHWARZ
- Qualcomm Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
PART 07: Decision framework
PART 08: Drivers and challenges
PART 09: Market trends
PART 10: Vendor landscape
PART 11: Key vendor analysis
