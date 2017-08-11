

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department releases U.S. consumer prices for July at 8:30 am ET Friday. Economists expect the index to rise 0.2 percent on month, after a flat reading in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback recovered from its early lows against the franc and the yen, it held steady against the euro. Against the pound, the greenback eased.



The greenback was worth 1.1767 against the euro, 109.15 against the yen, 0.9621 against the franc and 1.2980 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



