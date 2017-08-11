Foodservice Disposables Market in the US to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2021: Key Vendors are Anchor Packaging, Dart Container, Pactiv & WestRock

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Foodservice Disposables Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The foodservices disposables market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% during the period 2017-2021.

Foodservices Disposables Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Use of UV-cured ink on disposables. Most foodservice providers use foodservice disposables made from paper and plastic. These are cups, plates, trays, and containers have customized prints and designs, including the name and logo of the foodservice establishment. For instance, McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, and Dunkin' Donuts provide beverages in paper and plastic cups with custom prints on them. Similarly, leading cafs such as Starbucks and Tim Hortons also have their prints on their disposable cups for beverages.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing popularity of double wall embossed cups. Due to urbanization and busy schedules, people in the US are increasing their spending on food and beverages out-of-home. Fast foods such as burgers and French fries are significantly popular in the country, and the takeaway market for coffees and other hot beverages has also grown significantly here. Due to the high temperature of these beverages, the cups need to be more heat-resistant as well as provide better grip to the end-user. Double wall embossed cups provide such benefits. They offer excellent heat insulation compared to regular cups. These cups are gaining popularity for takeaway coffees.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Inflated cost of raw materials and transportation. Aluminum, plastic, and paper are the raw materials used for manufacturing foodservice disposables. These are subject to price variability due to the dynamic market and industry conditions. Many of the manufacturers also use recycled paper. Recycled paper supply is affected by the growing demand for products packaged in 100% recycled paper and high demand for US-based recycled paper globally. Further, some manufacturers of virgin paperboard, tissue, newsprint, and corrugated packaging have shifted the production process to recycled paper. Thus, this may result in supply shortage and increase in the cost of recycled paper during the forecast period.



