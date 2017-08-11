

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed a modest uptick in consumer prices in the U.S. in the month of July.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in July after coming in unchanged in June. Economists had expected prices to rise by 0.2 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices still crept up by 0.1 percent in July, matching the increases seen in the three previous months. Core prices had also been expected to climb by 0.2 percent.



