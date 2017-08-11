Amfil Technologies Inc. Announces Update on New & Ongoing Business

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2017 / Amfil Technologies Inc (OTC PINK: AMFE) is pleased to provide an update on many exciting new and ongoing developments within the company.

Snakes & Lattes Shipping & Distribution: The distribution division has been busy fulfilling orders for the 500+ accounts which were newly acquired in July/August. Many new sku's have been added to our product selection since the beginning of Fiscal Q1 to assist with the further growth and expansion of the distribution division. We have already completed shipping on the majority of received orders resulting from the recently announced largest sales campaign initiative in company history which kicked off last month. This consisted of over 9,000 orders which have already been fulfilled less than halfway into Fiscal Q1 2018.

International Distribution: Snakes & Lattes Inc. continues to develop and expand on the South-East Asia and European markets, which it holds specific exclusive distribution rights to for specific regions and game titles. We have received order commitments and the product is prepared for shipping to retailers in these selected markets prior to the Christmas/Holiday season. Further details relating to the international distribution will be released shortly.

Snakes & Lattes 'Midtown': The management team met with the general contractors and design firm engaged for the Snakes & Lattes Midtown location on August 10th 2017. They have confirmed that the construction is on track for the Snakes & Lattes 'Midtown' opening day in early September, as planned. This location is our largest location to date, and will be the 'flagship location' which all future in-house owned, and franchise leased locations will be modeled after.

Snakes & Lattes Publishing Division: The newly formed publishing division has already received it's first publishing and exclusive distribution contract. Snakes & Lattes Inc. has received a signing bonus of $200,000.00 and the first game prototype has already been received and is undergoing the review/testing stages. Further details regarding this deal will be announced shortly. The division continues to explore further development and publication opportunities within the tabletop gaming industry.

Company Audit / Up-list Progress: Finally, we are pleased to announce that we have received an estimated date of completion from the auditors today. They have advised the audit is, "to be completed on, or prior to, the Company's extended deadline for filing its 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30th 2017". There is still a lot of work to be done to have this completion date met, but we feel this will be a tremendous achievement in a short period of time to have a multi-year audit completed prior to the 'actual' due date of our Fiscal Year End 2017, which we already filed early. We were excited to receive this update and will continue to work diligently with the auditors over the coming weeks to ensure that this estimated timeline becomes a reality for the company and its shareholders.

Further details and developments relating to the plan for franchising of Snakes & Lattes Inc. can be expected next week along with additional company related updates.

For more information regarding the company please visit www.amfiltech.com

About Us

Amfil Technologies, Inc. is the parent company to three wholly owned subsidiaries.

1). Snakes & Lagers Inc. holds the trade name and is the owner of Snakes & Lattes Inc. which currently operates a 6,000 sq. ft. and a 7,500 sq. ft. tabletop gaming bar and cafe located in Toronto, Ontario that brought in over $7M CAD in revenue last year. It is in the process of opening a third location at 10,000 sq. ft., the largest to date. Snakes & Lagers Inc. is also the procurement officer of all existing and future Snakes & Lattes Inc. franchises and has the exclusive rights to sell franchise locations globally. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, is believed to be the largest in the world and have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from. Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently has a 90 member staff and recently acquired the exclusive distribution rights throughout Canada for some of the most popular board games in the world such as Cards Against Humanity and Exploding Kittens. BlogTO.com recently named Snakes & Lattes Inc. the best late night cafe in Toronto and has also been named the best fulfillment house in Canada by Jamey Stegmaier, the most influential blogger within the board game fulfillment sphere. For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc. feel free to visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com.

2). The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System was jointly developed between Amfil Tech and A.C.T.S. Inc. which recently rebranded its technology under Advanced Ozone Integration as an extension of the existing ozone technology being utilized in the food and beverage industry and integrated by A.C.T.S. into companies such as Pepsi, Nestle, Sysco, Sun Pacific and many others. The system is a triple-function sanitization unit capable of naturally eliminating 99.9% of water and airborne pathogens and the typically problematic pests that wreak havoc for cultivators (like aphids, whiteflies and spider mites), as well as bacteria, fungus, microbes and mold on surfaces, all without chemicals. The unit can also constantly regulate a given facility's water supply, oxygenating the water and maintaining a consistent PPM infusion of ozone that prevents the formation of algae, bacteria or mold (allowing for comprehensive water recycling), simultaneously removing the need to use pesticides and/or dangerous, often carcinogenic products to treat production problems, as is common throughout the industry today. This environmentally-friendly solution also eliminates odors, while slightly reducing the air temperature, lowering energy consumption by the HEPA filtration and HVAC systems and could potentially allow for a facilities process to be labeled certified organic in the U.S.A. when the crop is no longer considered illegal on the federal level, otherwise "Clean Green" or "Certified Kind" in the meantime. The EcoPr03 GRO3 Antimicrobial System recently passed product review by a registered USDA certifying agent for use in California as well as Pennsylvania and surrounding states. More information on this product line can be found on the www.grozone.biz website or on twitter @GRO3Systems.

3). Interloc-Kings Inc. is a hardscape construction company servicing the Greater Toronto Area. This subsidiary is an authorized Unilock installer, Unilock being, North America's premier manufacturer of concrete interlocking paving stones and segmental wall products. Interloc-Kings Inc. has an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and a 10/10 rating on homestars.com. Specializing in stone and wood installations between $5,000 and $150,000 per project, Interloc-Kings Inc. has quickly become a top, high quality installation company of outdoor living areas in the GTA. More information on this subsidiary can be found at the website www.interloc-kings.com.

