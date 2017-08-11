LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- Her Imports (OTCQB: HHER), a leading retailer of human hair extensions and related beauty products, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first six months ended June 30, 2017. The Company generated record revenue of $4.6 million and $9.0 million during each period respectively.

Barry Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Her Imports, commented, "During the first half of 2017, we made key strides in continuing to build our company and further enhance the Her Imports brand image. Through the launch of a new easy to use eCommerce website and implementation of new digital marketing tools, we nearly doubled online revenue year-over-year during the second quarter and had a 75% increase sequentially as compared to the first quarter of 2017. We reported record revenue of $9.0 million for the first half of 2017 and quarterly revenue of $4.6 million while remaining cash flow positive."

Mr. Hall continued, "Our strategy is to test new markets with consultation studios and more recently with kiosks that require minimal capital expenditure and time to get up and running. While revenue from our consultation studios increased, it did not track with the eCommerce segment of our business. As a result, we are re-examining our expansion strategy beginning with closing three shopping mall kiosks that we opened in the first quarter and plan to close three under-performing consultation studios as we shift toward a regionalization of studio expansion. Additionally, we are focusing on expanding our product offering and recently introduced the market to our revolutionary product, Cling™, an improved adhesive for hair extensions. Most recently we launched Lashé Cling, specialized for temporary eye lashes, and three new styles of human hair extensions targeted at women looking for a natural 'kinky' base hair. We believe that it is important for us to remain at the forefront of providing women with the hair and beauty products they most want to feel and look great. Our quality products will remain a key driver in our Company growth in 2017 and beyond."

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2017:

Revenue totaled $4.6 million for the second quarter 2017, as compared to $3.4 million, an increase of 35%, from the second quarter 2016. The year-over-year increase of 14.7% in consultation studio revenue was primarily due to the new consultation studios opened in the fourth quarter 2016 and first quarter 2017. In addition, online sales increased by 99.5% year-over-year. This is primarily due to the launch of a new eCommerce website as well as sales promotions implemented as part of a new marketing strategy.

Cost of products sold for the three months ended June 30, 2017 were $2.8 million, an increase of 43% as compared to cost of products sold of $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2016. Gross margin was 40% for the second quarter 2017, as compared with 43% for the second quarter 2016. This is primarily due to sales promotions introduced to grow sales in during a period that has historically experienced seasonally lower sales.

Operating expenses consist of royalty expense, selling expense and general and administrative expense. Total operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2017 was $1.8 million, flat as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2016. The decrease in royalty expense of $339,103 due to the fact that the Company no longer pays royalties on its product sales was partially offset by an increase in both selling expense and general and administrative expense. Selling expense increased $324,351 or 27.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2017 when compared to the same 2016 period. This increase in selling expense was attributable to an increase in consultation studio operating expenses due to the addition of new locations and was offset by a decrease in advertising and web development expenses.

The above resulted in income from operations of $40,444 for the three months ended June 30, 2017 compared to a loss from operations of $295,280 for the three months ended June 30, 2016.

Net income attributable to the Company totaled $20,336 during the second quarter of 2017 as compared to net loss of $182,409 for the same period the prior year. Net loss to common shareholders totaled $159,664, for the second quarter 2017, compared with net loss of $182,409, for the second quarter 2016. The Company paid $180,000 in preferred stock dividends during the three months ended June 30, 2017.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2017:

Revenue totaled $9.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017, as compared to $7.6 million, an increase of 18%, from the six months ended June 30, 2016. Consultation studio revenue increased 12.5% year-over-year. During the six months ended June 30, 2017 there were 36 consultation studios open compared to 22 consultation studios open for the same period in 2016. Online sales increased by 36.1% year-over-year, partially offset by a decrease in wholesale sales. All wholesale sales occurred during the first quarter of both 2017 and 2016.

Cost of products sold for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were $4.9 million, an increase of 21% as compared to cost of products sold of $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2016. Gross margin was 45% for the six months ended June 30, 2017, as compared with 47% for the six months ended June 30, 2016. Higher sales were offset by higher product costs.

Total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $3.4 million, representing a 6.4% or $232,716 decrease from $3.6 for the six months ended June 30, 2016. The decrease in royalty expense of $721,097 due to the fact that the Company no longer pays royalties on its product sales was partially offset by an increase in both selling expense and general and administrative expense. Selling expense increased $342,784 or 14.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2017 when compared to the same 2016 period. This increase in selling expense was attributable to an increase in consultation studio operating expenses due to the addition of new locations and kiosks and was offset by a decrease in advertising expense.

The above resulted in income from operations of $688,773 for the six months ended June 30, 2017 compared to a loss from operations of $65,994 for the six months ended June 30, 2016.

Net income attributable to the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $438,235 compared to net loss attributable to the Company of $41,066 for the six months ended June 30, 2016. Net income to common shareholders totaled $78,235, for the six months ended June 30, 2017, compared with net loss of $41,066, for the second quarter 2016. The Company paid $360,000 in preferred stock dividends during the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $195,357 for the first six months of 2017 as compared to net cash used by operating activities of $183,417 for the same period the prior year.

Her Imports Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 106,507 $ 355,568 Receivables 128,062 45,576 Related party receivables 73,765 26,612 Inventories 2,247,711 2,047,453 Prepaid maintenance fees - current 75,000 75,000 Other prepaid expenses 82,364 46,411 Deposits 302,884 32,950 ------------ ------------ Total current assets 3,016,293 2,629,570 Property, equipment and software, net 232,398 256,525 Prepaid maintenance fees - non current 246,875 284,375 Other asset 25,000 - Trademark 8,200,000 8,200,000 ------------ ------------ Total assets $ 11,720,566 $ 11,370,470 ============ ============ LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 784,574 $ 728,425 Income tax liability 372,329 127,651 Notes payable 14,839 43,805 ------------ ------------ Total current liabilities 1,171,742 899,881 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities 1,171,742 899,881 Stockholders' equity Callable $0.072 per share per year non- cumulative dividend liquidation preference of $1.00 per share, preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and outstanding as of June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 10,000 10,000 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 65,000,000 shares authorized and 24,899,788 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively 24,900 24,900 Additional paid-in capital 26,625,497 26,625,497 Accumulated deficit (16,111,573) (16,189,808) ------------ ------------ Total stockholders' equity 10,548,824 10,470,589 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,720,566 $ 11,370,470 ============ ============ See accompanying notes to these condensed consolidated financial statements. Her Imports Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months For the Six Months June 30, June 30, ------------------------ ------------------------ 2017 2016 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Product sales $ 4,623,778 $ 3,426,813 $ 8,984,798 $ 7,599,124 Cost of products sold 2,758,268 1,934,811 4,893,332 4,029,709 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Gross profit 1,865,510 1,492,002 4,091,466 3,569,415 Operating expenses Royalties 5,894 344,997 5,894 726,991 Selling expense 1,522,059 1,197,708 2,786,840 2,444,056 General and administrative expense 297,113 244,577 609,959 464,362 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total operating expenses 1,825,066 1,787,282 3,402,693 3,635,409 Income from operations 40,444 (295,280) 688,773 (65,994) Other (expense) income Interest income 20 68 69 68 Interest expense (4,085) (187) (4,951) (504) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total other expense (4,065) (119) (4,882) (436) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Income before benefit (provision) for income taxes 36,379 (295,399) 683,891 (66,430) Benefit (provision) for income taxes (16,043) 112,990 (245,656) 25,364 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net income (loss) attributable to Company 20,336 (182,409) 438,235 (41,066) Preferred stock dividends (180,000) - (360,000) - ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net income (loss) to common stockholders $ (159,664) $ (182,409) $ 78,235 $ (41,066) =========== =========== =========== =========== Net basic income per share attributable to common Stockholders: basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.01) $ 0.02 $ (0.00) =========== =========== =========== =========== Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: basic and diluted 24,899,788 16,299,788 24,899,788 16,299,788 =========== =========== =========== =========== See accompanying notes to these condensed consolidated financial statements. Her Imports Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, ------------------------ 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) attributible to Company $ 438,235 $ (41,066) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used by) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 54,579 593,434 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (82,486) 6,226 Related party receivables (47,153) (204,033) Inventories (200,258) (688,539) Prepaid maintenance fees 37,500 31,250 Other prepaid expenses (35,953) (16,913) Deposits (269,934) (76,705) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 56,149 238,293 Income tax liability 244,678 (25,364) ----------- ----------- Net cash provided by (used by) operating activities 195,357 (183,417) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of fixed assets (30,452) (16,126) Investment in subsidiary (25,000) - ----------- ----------- Net cash used in investing activities (55,452) (16,126) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment on notes payable (28,966) (14,497) Payment of preferred dividend (360,000) - ----------- ----------- Net cash used in financing activities (388,966) (14,497) NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH (249,061) (214,040) CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 355,568 449,675 ----------- ----------- CASH - END OF PERIOD $ 106,507 $ 235,635 =========== =========== SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Interest paid $ 4,951 $ 504 =========== =========== Income taxes paid $ - $ - =========== =========== See accompanying notes to these condensed consolidated financial statements.

