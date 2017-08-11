Global Cloud Computing Market in Education Sector to Grow at a CAGR of 26% by 2021: Key Vendors are Adobe Systems, Blackboard, Cisco & Ellucian

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cloud Computing Market in Education Sector 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cloud computing market in education sector to grow at a CAGR of 26.13% during the period 2017-2021

Global Cloud Computing Market in Education Sector 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing adoption of e-learning. E-learning has transformed the delivery of training and lectures in various schools and universities across the globe. The growing digitization and the mushrooming of startups offering MOOCs are expected to augment the demand for e-learning. This has created the need for faculties and teachers to use online platforms for uploading assignments, journals, notes, and tests. This, in turn, increases the need for safe and secure online platforms, thus augmenting the growth of cloud computing in education. E-learning systems include various components such as client server, database server, application server, and necessary hardware connected within a network. Cloud computing ensures the connections of these devices on the network. The technology provides access to three key requirements of implementing online learning, which include services, platforms, and infrastructure.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is reduced cost of ownership. The rising use of cloud services allows educational institutes to invest reasonably in supporting and maintaining the infrastructure needed to provide good-quality education. There is an upfront cost associated with obtaining and setting equipment, including new servers, software, or hardware. Cloud computing allows schools and colleges to upgrade their existing infrastructure with the latest technologies, without increasing their capital costs. In addition, staff expenses are reduced at a much higher rate. Significant costs associated with the upkeep and operation of the existing infrastructure are handled by third-party providers, thus reducing the burden on the IT staff. In this way, cloud computing reduces the overall cost of ownership.



Key Vendors

Adobe Systems

Blackboard

Cisco

Ellucian

Other Prominent Vendors

Dell EMC

Instructure

Microsoft

NetApp

Oracle

Salesforce.com

SAP

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Geographical segmentation



PART 07: Market segmentation by service models



PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Other prominent vendors



