Global Diabetes Drugs Market 2017-2027

Insulin and Insulin Analogues, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Biguanides, GLP-1 Agonists, Alpha-glucosidases, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas and Others

The global diabetes drugs market was valued at $49.26bn in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% in the first half of the forecast period.to reach global revenue of $66.29bn in 2021. The largest drug class in the market in 2016 was human insulin and analogues. This drug class held 55% share of the global diabetes drugs market in 2016.

Report Scope:

•Global Diabetes Drugs Market forecastsfrom2017-2027

• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of thehuman insulins and analoguessubmarket for the period 2017-2027:

• Lantus (insulin aspart)

• NovoLog (insulin aspart)

• Humalog (insulin lispro)

• Levemir (insulin detemir)

• Human Insulins by Novo Nordisk

• NovoMix (insulin aspart)

• Humulin (insulin isophane)

• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of thedipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors (DPP-4) submarket for the period 2017-2027:

• Januvia (sitagliptin)

• Janumet (sitagliptin and metformin)

• Galvus (vidagliptin)

• Onglyza (saxagluiptin)

• Nesina (alogliptin)

• Tradjenta (linagliptin)

• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of thesulfonylureasubmarket for the period 2017-2027:

• Diamicron (gliclazide)

• Amaryl (glimepiride)

• Glucotrol (glipizide)

• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of theglucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonistssubmarket for the period 2017-2027:

• Victoza (liraglutide)

• Byetta (exenatide)

• Bydureon (exenatide)

• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of thealpha-glucosidase classsubmarket for the period 2017-2027:

• Glucobay (acarbose)

• Basen (voglibose)

• Glyset (miglitol)

• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of themeglitinidessubmarket for the period 2017-2027:

• Prandin (repaglinide)

• Sarlix (nateglinide)

• Glufast (acarbose).

• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of thesodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitorssubmarket for the period 2017-2027:

• Invokana (canagliflozin)

• Forxiga (dapagliflozin)

• Jardiance (empaglifozin)

• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of thebiguanidessubmarket for the period 2017-2027:

• Glucophage (metformin)

• Glumetza (metformin)

• Fortamet (metformin)

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

• United States

• Japan

• EU5 (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain)

• China

• India

• Russia

• Brazil

• This report discusses theSWOT and STEP Analysisof the global diabetes drugs market

• This report also discusses the diabetesR&D pipeline, recent approvals and summarizes anti-diabetes drug developments by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca and others

