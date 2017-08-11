Global Diabetes Drugs Market 2017-2027

LONDON, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Insulin and Insulin Analogues, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Biguanides, GLP-1 Agonists, Alpha-glucosidases, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas and Others
The global diabetes drugs market was valued at $49.26bn in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% in the first half of the forecast period.to reach global revenue of $66.29bn in 2021. The largest drug class in the market in 2016 was human insulin and analogues. This drug class held 55% share of the global diabetes drugs market in 2016.
Report Scope:
•Global Diabetes Drugs Market forecastsfrom2017-2027
• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of thehuman insulins and analoguessubmarket for the period 2017-2027:
• Lantus (insulin aspart)
• NovoLog (insulin aspart)
• Humalog (insulin lispro)
• Levemir (insulin detemir)
• Human Insulins by Novo Nordisk
• NovoMix (insulin aspart)
• Humulin (insulin isophane)
• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of thedipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors (DPP-4) submarket for the period 2017-2027:
• Januvia (sitagliptin)
• Janumet (sitagliptin and metformin)
• Galvus (vidagliptin)
• Onglyza (saxagluiptin)
• Nesina (alogliptin)
• Tradjenta (linagliptin)
• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of thesulfonylureasubmarket for the period 2017-2027:
• Diamicron (gliclazide)
• Amaryl (glimepiride)
• Glucotrol (glipizide)
• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of theglucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonistssubmarket for the period 2017-2027:
• Victoza (liraglutide)
• Byetta (exenatide)
• Bydureon (exenatide)
• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of thealpha-glucosidase classsubmarket for the period 2017-2027:
• Glucobay (acarbose)
• Basen (voglibose)
• Glyset (miglitol)
• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of themeglitinidessubmarket for the period 2017-2027:
• Prandin (repaglinide)
• Sarlix (nateglinide)
• Glufast (acarbose).
• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of thesodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitorssubmarket for the period 2017-2027:
• Invokana (canagliflozin)
• Forxiga (dapagliflozin)
• Jardiance (empaglifozin)
• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of thebiguanidessubmarket for the period 2017-2027:
• Glucophage (metformin)
• Glumetza (metformin)
• Fortamet (metformin)
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:
• United States
• Japan
• EU5 (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain)
• China
• India
• Russia
• Brazil
• This report discusses theSWOT and STEP Analysisof the global diabetes drugs market
• This report also discusses the diabetesR&D pipeline, recent approvals and summarizes anti-diabetes drug developments by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca and others
Companies Mentioned in the Report:
Actavis
Alphapharm
Amylin Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb)
Andromeda Biotech
Arisaph
Astellas Pharma
AstraZeneca
Bayer
Biocon
Blue Cross
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Biogen Idec
Boehringer Ingelheim
Boston Therapeutics
Chugai Pharmaceutical
Diabetes UK
DiaMedica
Diamyd Medical
Eisai
Eli Lilly
Express Scripts
Franco-Indian Pharmaceuticals
Furiex Pharmaceuticals
Genentech
Generex Biotechnology Corporation
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
Human Genome Sciences
Intarcia
Janssen (subsidiary of J&J)
Johnson & Johnson (J&J)
Lupin
Kissei Pharmaceuticals
Kotobuki Pharma
Kowa
MannKind Corporation
Mascot Health Series
Merck & Co.
Merck Serono
MSD KK (Asian subsidiary of Merck & Co.)
Mylan
Novartis
Novo Nordisk
Ono Pharmaceuticals
Oramed Pharmaceuticals
Patheon
Pfizer
Ranbaxy Laboratories
Roche
Salix Pharmaceuticals
Sandoz
Sanofi
Santarus (bought by Salix Pharmaceuticals)
Servier
Shantha Biotechnics (acquired by Sanofi)
Shionogi Pharmaceuticals
Shreya Life Sciences
Sun Pharma
Takeda
Taisho Pharmaceutical
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Theracos
Transdermal Specialities
Yabao Pharmaceutical
Zydus Cadila
