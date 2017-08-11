HOUSTON, TEXAS -- (Marketwired) -- 08/11/17 -- Select Sands Corporation ("Select Sands or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: SNS)(OTCQX: SLSDF) announced today that it will release second quarter 2017 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, and hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern.

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 844-419-5430 and international callers may dial 216-562-0476. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection.

The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week beginning shortly after the call. To access the telephone playback, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 70093150.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial Silica Product company developing its 100% owned, 520-acre Northern White, Tier-1, silica sands project located in Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands' Arkansas property has a logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana than Wisconsin sources. The Tier-1 reference above is a classification of frac sand developed by PropTester, Inc., an independent laboratory specializing in the research and testing of products utilized in hydraulic fracturing & cement operations, following ISO 13503-2:2006/API RP19C:2008 standards.

