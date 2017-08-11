Technical disturbances with the Auction On Demand functionality in INET. The functionality will be turned off immediately. Orders already entered will not be cancelled, when the functionality is turned off.
Further information will be send out on Monday 14th of August.
For trade and technical questions please contact:
Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com
Further information will be send out on Monday 14th of August.
For trade and technical questions please contact:
Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com