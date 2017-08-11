Autonomous Trucks Market Analysis Report 2017-2027

LONDON, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts For Driverless, Self-Driving Vehicles By Sensor (Radar, Lidar, Image Sensor, Ultrasonic), By Hardware & Software (Communication Systems, Cameras, Gps System), By Type (Function-Specific Automation, Combined Function Automation, Limited Self-Driving Automation, Full Self-Driving Automation) Plus Profiles Of Leading Companies

Significant research & development work is occurring into autonomous trucks for commercial uses. This is especially the case in repetitive applications where autonomous vehicles can excel, for example, in mining, construction, logistics, military, and delivery applications. Visiongain indicates that the global autonomous trucks market will reach $26bn in 2027.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )

The advantages of autonomous trucks go beyond simply not requiring a driver as there are many other advantages. Human drivers become tired and cannot work 24/7. Driver error contributes to approximately 90% of traffic accidents, so if the technology can be perfected, autonomous trucks will in theory reduce crashes by up to 90%. Another major feature of autonomous truck is lower fuel consumption. Autonomous trucks also provide significant other advantages including congestion reductions, and pollution reduction benefits among others. Thus, is encouraging truck owners to upgrade their vehicles to the latest autonomous trucks.

Why is this report relevant right now?

Tesla inc has undertaken investments in order to strengthen and expand its business in the autonomous trucks market. In april 2017, the company announced it was opening a division for autonomous trucks. The key focus of the company is to expand its market position around the world.

Report highlights

248 tables, charts, and graphs

Analysis of key players in autonomous trucks technologies

• bmw ag

• ab volvo

• ford motor co.

• general motor company

• robert bosch gmbh

• delphi automotive plc

• google inc

• uber technologies inc.

• tesla inc.

• volkswagen ag

Global autonomous trucks market outlook and analysis from 2076-2027

Autonomous trucks sensor forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027

• radar forecast 2017-2027

• lidar forecast 2017-2027

• image sensor forecast 2017-2027

• ultrasonic forecast 2017-2027

Autonomous trucks hardware and software projections, analysis and potential from 2017-2027

• communication systems forecast 2017-2027

• cameras forecast 2017-2027

• gps systems forecast 2017-2027

Autonomous trucks type forecasts and outlook from 2017-2027

• function-specific automation forecast 2017-2027

• combined function automation forecast 2017-2027

• limited self-driving automation forecast 2017-2027

• full self-driving automation forecast 2017-2027

Regional autonomous trucks market forecasts from 2017-2027

North america autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

• us autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

• canada autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

• mexico autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

Europe forecast 2017-2027

• uk autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

• germany autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

• france autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

• italy autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

• rest of europe autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

Asia pacific autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

• china autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

• japan autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

• india autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

• rest of asia pacific autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

Middle east & africa autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

• south africa autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

• u.a.e. autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

• rest of middle east and africa autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

Latin america autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

• brazil autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

• rest of latin america autonomous trucks forecast 2017-2027

