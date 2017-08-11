Data Center IT Infrastructure Market, 2021

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global data center IT infrastructure market to decline at a CAGR of (5.16%) during the period 2017-2021
Global Data Center IT Infrastructure market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is expansion of business operational needs. The inception of cloud-based service offerings and the growing need for generating meaningful information using big data analytics from the data generated via IoT devices has prompted many enterprises to either build data center facilities, co-locate, or use cloud-based services for business operational purposes. Vendors in the data center infrastructure market are also constantly innovating with their products to improve the business operational efficiency.
A data center is a centralized storehouse physical or virtual for remote storage and processing of data as well as information. Data centers constitute the backbone of essential business operations. The increased use of cloud-based services and big data analytics coupled with Internet of things (IoT) has propelled the construction of data centers worldwide. In terms of data center operations, the US is the largest contributor, followed by China and the UK.
One trend in the market is growing adoption of all-flash storage arrays. For the past two years, the all-flash storage array market is experiencing significant growth that is heavily contributed by hyper-scale data center facilities. According to research, the global data center all-flash storage array is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is security of IT infrastructure. There is an increased awareness of operating a secure data center environment as the number of cyber-attacks disrupting business operations has increased significantly over the past decade. The increased adoption of cloud-based applications has allowed many front-end attacks through webpages and web-based applications to enter the data center level. Cyber-attacks destroy critical business data, organizations' web page, and also leads to the destruction of physical infrastructure housed within data centers.
Key Vendors
- Arista Networks
- Brocade Communications Systems
- Cisco Systems
- Dell
- Hitachi
- HPE
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Other Prominent Vendors
- A10 Networks
- Extreme Networks
- F5 networks
- Fujitsu
- H3C Group
- Huawei Technologies
- Inspur Technologies
- Intel
- Micron
- NEC Corporation
- Nimbus Data
- Nokia (Alcatel-Lucent)
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Computer (QCT)
- Samsung
- Seagate Technology
- Sugon Information Industry
- Super Micro Computer
- Toshiba
- Western Digital
- Wistron Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Five forces analysis
Part 07: Market segmentation by IT Infrastructure
Part 08: Market segmentation by server
Part 09: Market segmentation by storage
Part 10: Market segmentation by network
Part 11: Geographical segmentation
Part 12: Decision framework
Part 13: Drivers and challenges
Part 14: Market trends
Part 15: Vendor landscape
Part 16: Key vendor analysis
