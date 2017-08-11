Data Center IT Infrastructure Market, 2021

DUBLIN, August 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Data Center IT Infrastructure Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global data center IT infrastructure market to decline at a CAGR of (5.16%) during the period 2017-2021



Global Data Center IT Infrastructure market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is expansion of business operational needs. The inception of cloud-based service offerings and the growing need for generating meaningful information using big data analytics from the data generated via IoT devices has prompted many enterprises to either build data center facilities, co-locate, or use cloud-based services for business operational purposes. Vendors in the data center infrastructure market are also constantly innovating with their products to improve the business operational efficiency.

A data center is a centralized storehouse physical or virtual for remote storage and processing of data as well as information. Data centers constitute the backbone of essential business operations. The increased use of cloud-based services and big data analytics coupled with Internet of things (IoT) has propelled the construction of data centers worldwide. In terms of data center operations, the US is the largest contributor, followed by China and the UK.

One trend in the market is growing adoption of all-flash storage arrays. For the past two years, the all-flash storage array market is experiencing significant growth that is heavily contributed by hyper-scale data center facilities. According to research, the global data center all-flash storage array is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is security of IT infrastructure. There is an increased awareness of operating a secure data center environment as the number of cyber-attacks disrupting business operations has increased significantly over the past decade. The increased adoption of cloud-based applications has allowed many front-end attacks through webpages and web-based applications to enter the data center level. Cyber-attacks destroy critical business data, organizations' web page, and also leads to the destruction of physical infrastructure housed within data centers.



Key Vendors

Arista Networks

Brocade Communications Systems

Cisco Systems

Dell

Hitachi

HPE

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Other Prominent Vendors

A10 Networks

Extreme Networks

F5 networks

Fujitsu

H3C Group

Huawei Technologies

Inspur Technologies

Intel

Micron

NEC Corporation

Nimbus Data

Nokia (Alcatel-Lucent)

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Computer (QCT)

Samsung

Seagate Technology

Sugon Information Industry

Super Micro Computer

Toshiba

Western Digital

Wistron Corporation



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Five forces analysis



Part 07: Market segmentation by IT Infrastructure



Part 08: Market segmentation by server



Part 09: Market segmentation by storage



Part 10: Market segmentation by network



Part 11: Geographical segmentation



Part 12: Decision framework



Part 13: Drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Key vendor analysis





