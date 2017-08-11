The "Global Printed Circuit Board Technologies Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Printed Circuit Board Technologies Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $85.26 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Printed Circuit Board Technologies across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Key Trends:

Increasing Consumer Electronics Market in Emerging Nations



Increasing Demand for Communication, Computer/peripheral Applications



Recent Technological Developments of Printed Circuit Board Technologies

Companies Mentioned:

Daeduck Electronics

Hannstar Board Corp

Hannstar Board Technology

Ibiden Co Ltd

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Multek

Nanya Pcb

Nippon Mektron Ltd

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Semco

Tripod Technology

TTM Technologies

Unimicron Technology Corp

Young Poong Group

Zheng Ding Technology Holding Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Printed Circuit Board Technologies Market, By Product

5 Printed Circuit Board Technologies Market, By Application

6 Printed Circuit Board Technologies Market, By Laminate Type

7 Printed Circuit Board Technologies Market, By Geography

8 Leading Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v4348v/global_printed

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170811005272/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Printed Electronics