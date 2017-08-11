Due to testing the GCF Production system will start later on Saturday, August 19. During the tests the system is not available for customers.
We plan to be done by 14:00 CET after which the system will be available again.
If you have any questions please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com
For technical issues please contact: operator@nasdaq.com
We plan to be done by 14:00 CET after which the system will be available again.
If you have any questions please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com
For technical issues please contact: operator@nasdaq.com